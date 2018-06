Have your say

A CHICHESTER man has been ordained a deacon by a bishop.

Jonathan Harman was ordained to the Sacred Order of the Diaconate by Rt Rev Richard Moth, during at service at St Richard’s church in Chichester.

The ceremony took place on Saturday.

Among the roles a deacon can undertake include baptising people, witnessing marriages, performing funeral and burial services outside of mass, distributing Holy Communion and preaching the homily.