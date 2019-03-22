Blood is left splattered on doors and stairs after man is stabbed in a block of flats in Leigh Park 

Have your say

POLICE have launched a manhunt after a 28-year-old was stabbed in the arm in a block of flats last night.

The male was attacked in Greywell Heights, in Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park, shortly before 11am last night.

A police cordon has been in place throughout the day, with blood left splattered across walls, doors and stairs.

The victim was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital before being transferred to Southampton hospital.

Police are investigating the stabbing, which is the latest in a string of violent attacks to have rocked the area in recent weeks.

It comes just days after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the arm in a park elsewhere in Leigh Park.

Nobody has been arrested yet for last night’s incident.

Hampshire police is urging anyone with information about the latest attack to call 101, quoting 44190099428.

Updates to follow.