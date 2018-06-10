Blue Planet star to give evening talk at a museum

Have your say

A WORLD-famous underwater explorer will be taking a closer look at David Attenborough’s Blue Planet Two – a television show that he featured in.

Marine biologist and award-winning communicator Dr Jon Copley will be giving a talk at The Diving Museum in Stokes Bay Road, Gosport, from 7pm on Saturday, July 7.

Dr Copley’s talk will focus on his mini-sub dives to 1km underneath the Antarctic Ice for BBC’s Blue Planet series, and the extraordinary life forms he discovered while he was deep below the sea.

Tickets cost £9 and can be purchased by calling the Tourist Information Centre on (023) 9252 2944.