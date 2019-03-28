Board games are a hit for Portsmouth entrepreneur

A BUSINESSWOMAN from Portsmouth is taking the board game world by storm with her recent releases.

In 2017 Rachel Lowe launched the official re-make of the original Jumanji board game and last Christmas she released an original game based on the BBC One show Call the Midwife.

Both games have been extremely popular with fans of both franchises and within the game industry.

The Jumanji game became a top seller on Amazon. It also won Product of the Year at the Toy Industry Awards in January 2019.

In just three months since its release the Call the Midwife game has been bought by the show’s fans across the globe and is now being stocked by Waterstones and John Lewis.

Rachel said: ‘Board games bring joy and a sense of fun to so many people. They have the ability to enable us to forget our everyday lives and escape for a few hours.

‘I’m thrilled that both games have been well received by fans of the franchises, people who just love board games and peers within with the industry.’

Rachel, who has an MBE for services to business, has been in the game industry for about 17 years. She is also known for the Destination Series which featured on BBC’s Dragons Den but she is now focused on licensed products.

She added: ‘I love being able to bring something new to the market about an already established concept, which has a fan base – I love being able to add to the ways in which fans can enjoy their favourite story or spend time with their favourite characters.

‘The feedback I’ve received from people who have bought the games and puzzles has been amazing.’