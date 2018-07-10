Boat owners fined  for illegal fishing

OWNERS of a fishing vessel based in Old Portsmouth – and its former master – were fined and ordered to pay costs of over £8,500 for illegally fishing.

Viviers UK Ltd, owners of the boat ‘Ask Me’, and Paul Lambert, then master of the Portsmouth-based vessel, will now have to shell out a combined £8,666.

They have been sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Lambert and Viviers UK, based at the Camber, entered guilty pleas and were both ordered to pay a fine of £2,500, costs of £1,663 each and a victim surcharge of £170.

The court heard that Lambert had been issued with two recent verbal warnings prior to committing the offence.

A Southern IFCA spokesperson, which presented evidence at the hearing, said: ‘Illegal fishing threatens the sustainability of the stock in the Solent.

‘Legitimate fishermen are losing out because of the actions of those who do not take adequate measures to ensure that they land only mature shellfish.’