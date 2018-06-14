Body found in Langstone Harbour by Portsmouth lifeboat

Have your say

A LIFEBOAT crew has recovered a body in Langstone Harbour.

The Portsmouth lifeboat was called out to the sighting of a body just before 7am today.

Arriving back at the RNLI Lifeboat Station in Ferry Road, Eastney at about 7.30am, the crew confirmed a body was discovered during a search.

A spokesperson for the station said: ‘We were tasked at 6.57am to the report of a sighting.

‘The boat launched to investigate and unfortunately they did find a body at Gunner Point, in Langstone Harbour.’

Located close to the harbour entrance, Gunner Point is the sandy area opposite The Kench in Ferry Road, on the south-west of Hayling Island.

More to follow.