Body found on Portsmouth beach as police shut section of seafront with coastguard and fire rescue units on scene
Emergency services – including several police vehicles, a fire rescue unit and Coastguard search and rescue personnel – are currently on the seafront, in the Eastney Esplanade area.
A section of the beach, near the Coffee Cup cafe, has been cordoned off and a search operation appears to be underway. Coastguard personnel were also seen walking along the beach, beyond the taped off area and towards South Parade Pier.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.39am today (Tuesday 31 October) to a report that a body had been located on the beach on Eastern Parade in Portsmouth.
“Officers have attended the scene and remain there at the current time.”
More details to follow.