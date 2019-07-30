Body of woman in her 20s found in Gosport home after fire

THE BODY of a woman in her 20s has been found in a house after a fire in Gosport.

An investigation has been launched in to the suspicious death of a woman after firefighters attended a house fire in Grange Crescent this morning.

Police are investigating a fire in Grange Crescent in Gosport after firefighters were called at 8.33am on Tuesday, July 30. Picture: Millie Salkeld

Officers were called at 8.52am after the crew discovered the body of a woman in her 20s.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed that a body has been found and are being supported by specialist officers. Formal identification has not yet taken place.

Detective Inspector Toby Elcock said: ‘We are in the early stages of this investigation and urge anyone with information to contact us.

‘Were you in the area at the time and did you see anyone acting suspiciously?

‘If you can help in any way, please call us on 101 quoting 44190267652 - or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

‘There will be an ongoing police presence in the area – we thank local residents for their patience.’

Neighbour Samantha Archer was eating breakfast with her children when they heard the sirens.

The 34-year-old said: ‘I was sorting their breakfast this morning and we could hear sirens about half eight.

‘I went outside an hour before because the cover of our pool had flown off and I could smell burning really strongly.

‘There was a woman who was upset and saying it was a crime. It is very worrying especially as there is an investigation unit as well.’