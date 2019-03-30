Have your say

Two quick-fire Mason Walsh strikes secured Bognor a 2-0 win against 10-man Wingate & Finchley in the Bostik League.

The home side had a player sent off on 24 minutes – and Walsh struck on 70 and 75 minutes to earn the Rocks three valuable points.

A las- minute goal condemned Gosport Borough to a damaging 1-0 defeat against Harrow Borough at Privett Park.

Craig McAllister’s side remain in theSouthern League premier division relegation zone after failing to score for a fourth successive home game.

In Division One South, Moneyfields fought out a 0-0 stalemate with Thatcham Town at Dover Road.

Fareham Town's unbeaten run came to an end with a 2-0 Wessex League premier division defeat against Brockenhurst at Cams Alders.

A second-half penalty gave Horndean a 1-1 draw at Tadley Calleva.

AFC Portchester slipped to a 1-0 defeat in a scrappy affair at Shaftesbury.

After falling behind on 19 minutes, the Royals were unlucky when Steve Ramsey twice sent efforts against the crossbar.

In division one, United Services Portsmouth secured a 3-1 home win against Andover Town.

Dec Seiden, Cal Laycock and Liam Kyle found the net for the Sailors.

Petersfield Town held East Cowes Vics to a 2-2 draw on the Isle of Wight.