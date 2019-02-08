Have your say

BOMB disposal experts have been called to a beach in West Sussex after a piece of ordnance was found in the mud.

The explosives disposal squad will join the coastguard to deal with a ‘rusty, cylinder-shaped’ item discovered by a member of the public at Medmerry near Selsey.

Emergency services were first called to reports the item was found yesterday, at about 7.20pm, but stalled action because it was dark.

A spokesman for Solent Coastguard today confirmed rescuers were at the scene just before 7.30am.

They are set to coordinate next steps with the EOD team this morning.

At least two pieces of ordnance were subject to controlled explosions at Medmerry last month.