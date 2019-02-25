Bomb squad called in as Queen Alexandra Hospital placed on temporary lock down

Have your say

QUEEN ALEXANDRA Hospital has been cordoned off over fears of a potential bomb alert.

Police took the decision to cordon off the hospital and call in bomb disposal experts after the discovery of a suspiciously parked vehicle close to the main entrance.

During the incident, patients were advised to stay clear of all windows.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 6.30 pm.

Cosham Fire Station dispatched two engines to the scene.

A spokesman for Cosham Fire Service said: ‘After we arrived at the scene, bomb disposal experts went in to deal with the vehicle. At 7.45 pm it was announced that it was a false alarm and the area was declared safe.’