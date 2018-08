A BOMB disposal team was called to a report of ordnance by a pub on Eastern Road.

The team attended the foreshore by the Harvester alongside the police and the coastguard at 2.09pm yesterday.

They checked and removed the item.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called just after midday on Monday, August 20 to reports of a small piece of ordnance found on the beach off of Eastern Road.

‘It was described as an old, rusty grenade.

‘Officers attended and EOD were called.’