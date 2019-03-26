Bowel cancer patient raises thousands at ‘danceathon’ to say thank you to Queen Alexandra Hospital

A BOWEL cancer patient has raised thousands of pounds as a thank you to the hospital who cared for her during her treatment.

Sallyanne Foster has nothing but good things to say about the care she received from Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham after she was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Three-hour 'danceathon' raises nearly 3,000 for Portsmouth Hospitals Charity

She said: ‘The speed and quality of care I received was unbeatable. From the Stoma Clinic through to surgery and the nursing too was impressive.

‘My gratitude is to the amazingly talented team who treated me, especially my consultants John Conti and Daniel O’Leary.’

She added: ‘The joy of having a second chance is priceless. Thank you to all those kind and clever people who made me feel so alive.’

Along with Andrew Munro from St Faith’s Church in Lee-on-the-Solent, who was also treated at the hospital for a severely ulcerated colon and a kidney tumour, Sallyanne held a three-hour danceathon and raised nearly £3,000 in aid of Portsmouth Hospitals Charity and the Colorectal Department.

More than 88 women aged from late teens through to ladies who were over 70 years old danced for three hours straight.

It marks the fifth year of the ‘danceathon’ which raises money for a different charitable cause each time through entry tickets, raffles and donations.