Bowling club has kept on growing

A BOWLING club is optimistic about its future, as the number of youngsters getting involved continues to increase.

Gosport Bowling Club in Anglesey Road has seen youth bowling grow over the past year – something the club attributes to its artificial bowling green, the only one of its kind on the Gosport Peninsula.

Last year, more than 800 children tried their hand at bowling – with more than 1,000 already visiting this year.

The club is urging anyone interested in bowling to come and experience the sport.

For more information, call Brian Kelsey on (023) 9235 6503.