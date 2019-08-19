A 12-YEAR-OLD boy is in life-threatening condition after coming into contact with overhead power lines on the railway.

The child was seriously injured after the incident near Ashgill Road, Glasgow, on Saturday, shortly before 6.30pm.

DI Brian McAleese, from British Transport Police, said: ‘This was a catastrophic incident for the young boy, who remains in hospital receiving treatment to a number of very serious injuries.

‘His condition is believed to be life threatening and we have specially trained officers supporting his family during this incredibly difficult time.

‘We are making a number of urgent enquiries to establish the full circumstances leading to this boy coming into contact with the overhead power lines.

‘While we have no reason to suspect there are any suspicious circumstances, we would ask anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.’

It is not yet known how the boy came to touch the overhead power lines.

A video released in July told how a 17-year-old girl from Hampshire was electrocuted after falling on to the third rail last year.

She suffered a cardiac arrest, third-degree burns over 10 per cent of her body and her heart stopped beating for seven minutes.

She had tried to cross the tracks to catch up with a friend, in Bournemouth.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.