Boy, 13, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Portsmouth

A 13-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with a head injury after a crash in Portsmouth this afternoon.

The teenager, who was a pedestrian on Holbrook Road, in Landport, was hit by a Nissan Micra being driven by an 82-year-old man.

Police at the scene

Police and other emergency services, including the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, were called to the scene. The road had been closed but was re-opened at 6.45pm.

The incident happened at 3.44pm.

Sergeant Alex Dale said: ‘The young lad is being treated at Southampton General Hospital. He is with his family.

‘We were treating it very, very seriously but we have received an update which is very positive regarding his well-being.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance were called to the scene. Picture: Andrew Cooper

‘There are ongoing enquiries to establish the circumstances.

‘We would welcome any witnesses to come forward.’

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting Operation Tale.