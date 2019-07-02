Boy left clinging for his life holding a football in Stokes Bay

Have your say

A BOY was left clinging for his life holding a football in Stokes Bay yesterday evening after drifting out to sea.

The lucky child was rescued by a passerby around 9pm before lifeboat crews were deployed to assist.

The boy was given medical treatment by paramedics who arrived on scene.

Hillhead Coastguard Rescue, who assisted Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service, said on Twitter: ‘Tasked to a person in the water clinging to a football in Stokes Bay. Working with @GAFIRS casualty recovered.’