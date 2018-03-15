Brain Tumour fundraiser attends awareness event

Have your say

A BRAIN tumour fundraiser and campaigner met his local MP at an event to help raise awareness and boost research.

Simon Tier from Fareham has raised over £30,000 for research through a charity bike ride in India after he lost close friend to the disease.

He met with Fareham MP Suella Fernandes at an event at Westminster to mark Brain Tumour Awareness Month.

Ms Fernandes said: ‘I was pleased to meet with Simon Tier in Parliament, he has done inspiring work to raise awareness and funds for brain cancer.

Brain cancer is a devastating illness that has blighted so many lives for too long.’