TICKETS have gone on sale for a celebratory concert in Gosport later this month.

A summer concert for the Gosport Solent Brass will be held on Sunday, July 29, at 2.30pm at Thorngate Hall in Bury Road.

The event will be in celebration of the group coming first in a regional competition, as well as the people who have played an important role in the band – both past and present.

For tickets call (023) 9251 0012.