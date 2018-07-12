Brave cancer survivor Oscar shines at Kids Teens Star ceremony

Have your say

A COURAGEOUS boy from Portsmouth, who has survived cancer, has attended a fun-filled party honouring the strength of all youngsters diagnosed with the disease.

Seven-year-old Oscar Kerley was a guest of honour at the Cancer Research UK Kids Teens Star Awards party, held in partnership with TK Maxx at a special venue in central London on Tuesday.

Oscar Kerley being honoured

The talent show-themed party gave children and their families – many of whom have missed out on school plays and hobbies such as dancing and singing due to cancer treatment – a memorable experience together.

Oscar joined 20 children and young people from across the UK who were given VIP treatment during the action-packed day to celebrate their strength and courage and how far they have come since their diagnoses.

They were given a special ‘Walk of Fame’ with their names in stars and enjoyed activities including a magician’s workshop and acrobatic skills training, as well as practicing their dance moves.

The afternoon also saw a special performance by CBeebies presenter Cat Sandion, before Oscar and the children hit the stage to showcase some of their own talents in front of friends and family.

Oscar had just turned five when he was diagnosed with a type of brain tumour called pineoblastoma.

He had become so poorly that his mum, Jenna, took him to A&E where doctors placed him in an induced coma.

He was transferred from QA to Southampton where he underwent surgery.

Five days after his operation he was allowed home to recover before starting six weeks of radiotherapy.

Oscar also underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant which meant spending long periods of time in isolation.

Now treatment is over and Oscar is in remission and back at Copnor Primary School with his friends and continues to have scans every six months.

Oscar’s mum Jenna said: ‘Oscar absolutely loved the party – he had a wicked time.

‘He enjoyed all the activities, particularly the science slime.

‘The atmosphere was brilliant – it was just kids being kids and having fun.

'It was lovely to meet other families from all across the UK.’

Oscar added: ‘It was a brilliant party.’

Jenny Makin, of Cancer Research, said: ‘Oscar is a true star.’