 Brave Harley’s charity abseil

A 23-YEAR-OLD man has raised more than £2,000 with an abseil down the Spinnaker Tower.

Hundreds including the lord mayor of Portsmouth and the mayor of Havant went to cheer on Harley Salter as he completed the feat last month, wearing a Spider-Man costume.

In total his efforts raised £2,242 for Enable Ability – a Portsmouth charity which has supported him since the age of eight in his battle against a number of disabilities.

Mainly staged via JustGiving, the collection was donated to by nearly 54,000 people and was in the top five per cent of the sites most successful fundraisers for June.

When he reached the ground, Harley was rewarded with a medal of achievement from Portsmouth mayor Lee Mason, who described him as a ‘beave and corageous lad’.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan also recognised Harley’s achievements, and said: ‘The people of Portsmouth are very, very proud of you’.

Harley’s family would like to thank everyone who donated and sponsored him, and have confirmed there are still more feats for him to conquer in the name of charity.