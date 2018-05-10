BREAKING: Gosport cyclist dies after hit-and-run collision on A27

A 50-year-old cyclist has died following a hit-and-run collision on the A27 this morning.

The man, from Gosport, was involved in a collision with a motor vehicle at approximately 7.20am.

The eastbound A27 Chichester By-Pass, between the Stockbridge and Whyke roundabouts, has been closed since the crash as police continue to investigate and gather evidence.

Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance and emergency services attended the scene but were unable to save the cyclist.

A statement from Sussex police said that the team hope the road to be open for the evening peak traffic.

Detective Inspector Jason Hazzard, leading an investigation in the incident, said: ‘It is vital that anyone with information about this collision, or who thinks they may have been involved, comes forward to speak to us. It was a busy time on the road, and we believe there may be several witnesses who have not yet contacted us.

‘In particular, we are keen to talk to two men wearing shorts and with tattooed legs who were seen beside a small white van which had stopped nearby.

‘I’d also appeal to any drivers whose vehicles are fitted with dash-cams and who were on the A27 early on Thursday to check the footage for anything that may relate to this crash.’

If you have any information on this incident, you can report the details by phoning 101 and quoting ‘Operation Redstone’.