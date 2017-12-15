BREAKING: Person hit by train between Fareham and Southampton

Have your say

A person has been hit by a train between Fareham and Southampton this morning.

Southern Rail said trains could be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes while emergency services deal with the incident.

On the National Rail website it said the incident had happened between St Denys and Fareham.

It added: ‘In order to ensure the safety of the emergency services, and of all trains, passengers and crews, all trains in this area have to stop and will be at a stand until a safe operating environment has been re-established.

‘The power supply has also been isolated in order that the emergency services may conduct their work safely.’

Trains are currently unable to run between the two stations.

Disruption is expected until about 3pm.

To keep up to date visit the National Rail website or follow the hashtag #Fareham on Twitter.