Breaking the rules for a good cause

A local taxi firm ignored the rules for one day to support brain tumour research.

Aqua Cars went against company policy this week to take part in the national Wear A Hat Day campaign for Brain Tumour Research.

Usually drivers are asked not to wear hats when driving their cabs, but the bosses made an exception to the rule to show their support.

Even the Aqua App had a Brain Tumour Research hat on for the day.

Aqua Cars has been operating in Portsmouth for nearly 30 years and is passionate about supporting local charities and the community.

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.

The first Centre of Excellence to be funded by Brain Tumour Research was established at the University of Portsmouth in 2009. It now carries out vital research in the fight to find a cure for brain tumours.

Bruce Hall, Aqua Cars operations manager, said they were delighted to have taken part in the charity event by donning hats for a day.

He added: ‘Our cars are seen all over Portsmouth and further afield, which helped to promote the charity and its research facility in the heart of the city’.