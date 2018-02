Have your say

Music fans lapped up sets from up-and-coming bands at the fourth Icebreaker Festival, in Southsea.

Thousands turned out for the festival, which saw bands from across the south play at 13 venues from Elm Grove to Albert Road.

Icebreaker 2018 festival saw a great set by Freedub Press Picture: Paul Windsor

Performing at places such as Wedgewood Rooms and Fat Fox were bands such as Thieves by Code, Horseflies and Radlouse.

All pictures by Paul Windsor.

Horseflies' lead singer Joe Watson Picture: Paul Windsor

Marley Blandford's performance at Icebreaker Festival was packed Picture: Paul Windsor

Icebreaker 2018 showcased the band Collision Picture: Paul Windsor

The crowd loved headliner Richard Morris at The Wedgewood Rooms Picture: Paul Windsor

Brighton band Skinny Milk at The Fat Fox Picture: Paul Windsor

Slick Minded Individuals tore up Lord John Russell pub for Icebreaker Festival Picture: Paul Windsor

Thieves By Code played at The Fat Fox Picture: Paul Windsor

Guide Awards winner Lily Garland at the Wedgewood Rooms as part of Icebreaker Festival Picture: Paul Windsor