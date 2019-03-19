Brick thrown at mum’s head in Southsea road rage incident while child in car

A MUM who had a brick thrown at her head in Southsea after a road rage incident says her young child could have been killed in the incident.

Now Chloe St Pierre, who was left terrified after the shocking attack, wants the perpetrator brought to justice.

The 38-year-old was in the car with her three-year-old daughter when she pulled out at the Festing Road junction onto Highland Road on Monday at 1.30pm.

Chloe admitted she was in the wrong and apologised for pulling out in front of a new style green Volkswagen campervan – before she was met with a deluge of withering abuse.

The mum was left terrified as the face-pierced male driver then incredibly opened his window before launching a brick as hard as he could at her head.

Luckily, though, Chloe’s window was shut and withstood the force of the impact. But she has been left to fit a £300 bill to fix a damaged panel on her door.

The frightened lady then drove off fearing for her and her daughter’s safety.

Chloe told The News: ‘I made an error when I pulled out and held my hands up to say sorry to the campervan. He then then came up alongside me while shouting abuse and got a brick which he threw at my head.

‘Luckily it hit the frame of the door otherwise it would have smashed into my face. I’m just so glad that my window was shut otherwise I could have been seriously hurt. My young daughter was in the back of the car.

‘I can’t believe someone would do that. It is disgusting.’

Police are investigating the incident while it is hoped that CCTV from a nearby bus may help identify the driver.

The woman added: ‘He needs to be caught. You can’t have people going around doing this sort of thing. What will he do next? If the brick had hit my daughter she could have been killed.’

Chloe is offering a £100 reward for information that leads to a successful prosecution.

The man was described as having dark hair with a facial piercing. There was also a woman in the vehicle with shoulder length hair.

A police spokesperson said: ‘At around 1.30pm on March 18 the victim was in her vehicle on Festing Road when a man, who was driving a van, threw a brick at her vehicle, causing a dent to the door.

‘Anyone who witnessed the incident should call police on 101 quoting 44190094564.’