Bridal boutique in Southsea listed as one of the best in the UK

AN AWARD-WINNING bridal boutique in Portsmouth has proved its one of the best in the country once again by being listed among the best.

Creatiques Bridal Boutique, in Albert Road, Southsea, has been included in a list of the top 50 UK wedding dress shops by website gohen.com

The business was set up by Andrew and Robert Pearce 27 years ago.

Andrew said: ‘It is really good for us to gain this recognition and to be named as one of the best shops in the UK. We are just a little independent shop in Southsea so to be ranked among the big players is very positive – we are very proud.’

Creatiques was also named Retailer of the Year at The News’ Business Excellence Awards held at the Guildhall in Portsmouth in February. It was the third time the business had won the title.