RESEARCH has shown a family support initiative has helped to improve the lives of hundreds of families.

More than 4,500 families in Hampshire have been given help during phase two of the county’s Supporting Families Programme.

The programme began in 2012, as part of a national initiative to support families facing multiple issues such as persistent unemployment, poor education and crime.

Council research indicates 700 of those families have experienced ‘significant improvement in their circumstances’.

Councillor Patricia Stallard said: ‘This programme has resulted in hundreds of families who might otherwise have faced disadvantage, now having a brighter future.”



