Brilliant Baffins batter Bashley

BAFFINS Milton Rovers returned to league action with a five-star show to bash Bashley, 5-2 the final score.

Rovers were looking to put their FA Vase disappointment behind them but they were without Shane Cornish and Ashton Leigh, who were banned after red cards last week.

Bashley took the lead in the 12th minute when a ball from Harrison White was not cleared by the home defence and Conor Whiteley took advantage and saw his deflected shot scramble in at the near post.

The home side rallied and Chaz Gardner was denied by a fine challenge by Chris Lucas. Minutes later Rovers were level when Sam Woodward took advantage of hesitancy in the visiting defence to nip in and rifle into the roof of the net.

Rovers took the lead in the 38th minute when Gardner broke the offside trap and clamly rounded Mike Edgar in the Bashley goal before slotting home.

Captain Blu Boam extended the home side’s lead two minutes before the break when he was found by Calum Dart and shot home from just inside the box.

Boam made it four for the home side in the 53rd minute when he looped a Gardner cross over the top of Edgar and into the net.

Rovers’ five-star performance was finished off in the 77th minute when substitute Danny Rimmer converted at the far post after a fine, deep cross from Freeman William.

Sub Harry Cooper scored a late consolation as a free-kick escaped keeper Tony Male.