Britain’s scorching weather has become so hot it is melting roofs

THIS week’s scorching hot weather has been so intense it is melting roofs and tarmac.

Temperatures have already peaked at a blistering 31.9C across the UK and the summer heatwave looks set to continue into this weekend.

The mercury in Portsmouth is set to hit 29C with Met Office forecasters warning this could shoot up to 31C by Monday.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: ‘We are going to see a continuation of the current warm spell but the temperatures over the next few days are not likely to be the warmest of the year so far. ‘

‘I think for now temperatures have peaked and we are not expecting to see any records today. ‘

‘We will begin to have a slightly fresher feel, bringing the temperatures down, not by much, by one or two degrees.’

Blistering temperatures have already melted the waterproof membrane on Glasgow Science Centre’s roof, with black goo oozing down its surface.

Lyons from Glasgow Science Centre said: ‘As Scotland enjoys ‘taps aff’ weather, the weatherproof membrane from our roof is quite literally melting.

‘The structural integrity of the roof is completely sound, but we are left with a bit of an unsightly black goo on the roof.

‘When we return to typical Glasgow colder climes, we shall set about cleaning it.’

Elsewhere, gritters have been called out across the country to strengthen road surfaces as tarmac began to soften under the heat.