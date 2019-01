Have your say

A Briton is feared to have been among 15 people killed in a militant attack on a luxury hotel in Nairobi.

Gunmen stormed the DusitD2 complex in the Westlands district of the Kenyan capital yesterday afternoon, setting off explosions and shooting people.

A mortuary worker told Reuters news agency that a British man was among the casualties, while the US State Department said an American woman had also died.

Special forces were sent into the hotel to flush out the gunmen believed to be holed up inside the hotel and the Interior Ministry said the area had been secured last night.

However gunfire and another explosion were later reportedly heard at the scene.

On Wednesday morning the National Police Service said the area remained ‘under an active security operation’ and ordered people to stay away ‘until it is declared safe’.

Al-Shabab - the Somalia-based group that carried out the 2013 Westgate Mall attack in Nairobi that left 67 people dead - has claimed responsibility for the atrocity.

Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta was expected to address the nation on the attack on Wednesday morning.

A UK Foreign Office spokeswoman said: ‘We are in contact with the Kenyan authorities who are coordinating a response and stand ready to assist as required.’

The Kenya Red Cross said it was helping families searching for loved ones missing since the attack began.