Brittany Ferries reveals third new cruise-ferry for Portsmouth to Spain route, signalling post Brexit ferry boom

DESPITE uncertainties surrounding Brexit, the city looks set to benefit from further continental links after the announcement of a new cruise-ferry.

Brittany Ferries has revealed a third brand new cruise-ferry to serve its long-haul UK to Spain routes.

Yet to be named, the new vessel, built at the Weihai Shipyard in China, is due to join Brittany Ferries in 2023.

The announcement follows on from the company’s previous revelation of two additional ships to join their fleet – the Galicia is due to arrive in Portsmouth in 2021 followed by the Salamanca in 2022.

Brittany Ferries’ chief executive officer, Christophe Mathieu, said: ‘We’re delighted to be adding another E-Flexer class cruise-ferry to our fleet. These are environmentally friendly comfortable ships which perfectly suit our long-haul services. The charter will continue our fleet renewal plans, marking the fourth brand new ship in five years. It signals our confidence in the demand for ferry travel post-Brexit and will help us meet the needs of our passenger and freight customers in the decades to come.’

Each new ship will be 215 metres long with 3,000 garage lanes for freight vehicles and capacity for around 1,000 passengers in 340 en-suite cabins. Three decks will contain a range of boutiques, restaurants, bars and cafes. All three ferries will be powered by liquefied natural gas which reduces carbon emissions by 20 per cent compared to standard fuel.