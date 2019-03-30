Buckland GP’s practice named Britain’s winter ‘flu heroes’ for innovative health check scheme 

Have your say

INNOVATIVE ways of helping to keep the area flu-free have earned a GP’s practice with a top accolade.

Portsdown Group Practice has been presented with the CFH Docmail Flu Hero of the Year Award.

The title was in recognition of the Buckland health site’s work to increase winter health checks, targeting those most at-risk of flu.

Over the past year, the practice introduced a walk-in, no-appointment-necessary clinic which saved thousands of unnecessary phone calls.

All clinicians, including GPs, agreed to vaccinate any patient who needed a flu, shingles or pneumonia jab whether or not they had an appointment. It meant staff were able to help protect scores of people from the potential lethal illness.

The award was presented to Mark Stubbings, Portsdown managing partner, by Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan. Mark was ‘delighted’ his team’s ‘extraordinary effort’ had been recognised.