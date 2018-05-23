Budding children’s author hopes dream comes reality

A BUDDING children’s author hopes to make her dream come alive by raising enough money for her book to be published.

Fareham based artist and writer Yasmin Thornber, 29, has spent months tirelessly working on the 32-page manuscript A Brolly-iant Adventure, which she has written and illustrated for children aged between three and seven.

The colourful tale features a brolly who meets up with fun characters before embarking on an adventure that has a heartwarming ending.

Yasmine is nearly half-way to reaching her target of £5,500 on crowdfunding site Kickstarter which she needs to meet by the deadline on June 25 for the book to be published.

Jasmin said: ‘It is a tale that allows you to join Belly and his best friend Brolly on a journey to meet their new neighbour. Of course, nothing is quite as it seems.

‘The magic behind this project is the idea of knowing that parents will be cuddling up just before bed and reading this book to their children.

‘As a kid, story time was the most exciting thing for me and to this day I still adore children’s books.’

Those who pledge will receive the book and a range of goodies to select from as well as prints, original artwork, stickers, transfer tattoos and interactive pages to colour.

If Jasmin meets her target she will have 500 books finalised, printed and published to a high standard as well as having 100 exclusive soft enamel pin badge sets created to accompany the book.

Jasmin’s mum Shirley Jones said: ‘Jasmin has put in so much hard to get the book to this stage. We hope she can reach the target and see her dream become reality.

‘The book is great for children with it an exciting story that has lovely illustrations alongside it that she has personally drawn.

‘We’ve had great word of mouth support so far but we’re hoping parents will want to read the book to their children.

‘Jasmin’s done really well to get this far and it would be sad if she didn’t reach the target.’

To pledge go to www.kickstarter.com and type in A Brolly-iant Adventure.