Build-a-Bear Workshop is letting Hampshire customers ‘pay your age' to buy a teddy 

Popular kids toy store Build-a-Bear workshop is running a special ‘pay your age’ event at its stores across its UK.

The retailer, which has stores in Southampton and Brighton, will be running the promotion for just today only and will only charge customers their age to purchase a teddy instead of the normal retail price.

All customers have to do to get in is join Build-a-Bear Workshop’s Bonus Club.

On its website Build-a-Bear said: ‘On 12 July, you can pay your age for any furry friend in the Workshop! It’s easy – how old you are is how much your furry friend costs.

‘It’s our biggest in-store deal EVER – and it’s a special offer for Bonus Club members.

‘If you’re not a Bonus Club member, it’s free and easy to join! Join now to save time, or sign up in the Workshop! See you in the Workshop on 12 July – bring in the whole family and share the experience with #BuildABear!'

However do to the overwhelming demand expected customers are being warned to expect long queues.

‘Thank you for the unprecedented response over the last 24 hours to our Pay Your Age Day event!' Build-a-Bear said.

‘As a result, we want to let you know that we are anticipating the potential of long lines and wait times. We will make every effort to help as many Guests as possible participate in this first-time event.

‘Our goal is to provide positive experiences at Build-A-Bear. We sincerely appreciate the incredible interest and heartfelt excitement and want to thank everyone in advance for your patience.

‘Keep in mind, our new Count Your Candles program is available to Bonus Club members all year long and allows children under 14 to pay their age for our special Birthday Treat Bear during the month of their birthday.’

Here is everything you need to know about the offer:

You do not need to present formal identification to participate in the offer. Tell a store associate how old you are on 12 July, and you will be able to pay your current age for a furry friend.

Yes – you may pay the age of any and all children who are with you in the store. This offer is valid for one furry friend per Guest who is present in the store on 12 July, and who is accompanying a Bonus Club member or adult over the age of 18 who signs up to become a Bonus Club member.

Guests must be 18 years old or older to sign up for Build-A-Bear Bonus Club; therefore, children under 18 are not required to sign up for Bonus Club. They need only accompany a Bonus Club member, or an adult over the age of 18 who signs up to become a Bonus Club member, in order to participate in the Pay Your Age Day event.

This offer is available in all U.S., Canada and U.K. Build-A-Bear Workshop stores and outlets.

This offer is valid for one furry friend per Guest present in the store on 12 July.

Exact product assortment varies slightly by store location; however, this offer is valid on any Make-Your-Own furry friend that is in stock in the Workshop on 12 July.

On 12 July only, none of our U.K. in-store Guests will be a day over 25 years old—meaning that no matter their age, Guests will pay no more than £25 GBP (plus tax) for any furry friend in stock in the store. A Guest who is 40 years old, for example, will only pay £25 for a furry friend valued at £35.

The minimum price for this offer is $1 USD / £1 GBP / $1 CAD. A Guest may not pay less than this price for any furry friend, regardless of the Guest’s age or his/her child’s age.

The Build-A-Bear Workshop Pay Your Age Day offer is valid only on 12 July, 2018. There are no vouchers available for this offer to be used at a later date.

Thursday’s Pay Your Age day deal offer is designed for children who can enjoy the fun of Build-A-Bear Workshop. With that in mind, we look forward to celeBEARating your child’s birthday any time during their birthday month with our new Count Your Candles program where the age they are turning is how much their new Birthday Treat bear will cost! More information on this program is coming soon!