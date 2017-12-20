Builders give out a kind helping hand

A TEAM of generous volunteers from a Gosport depot has helped a charity group to build a decking area in its garden.

The Gosport branch of Covers Timber and Builders Merchant donated materials to Motiv8 – a charity which looks to improve the life chances of young people by cutting down on anti-social behaviour and disengagement from work or education.

The charity, which works both with vulnerable young people and their families, moved into its home in Toronto Place in 2012.

Since then, it has been funded in its entirety by the charity, which has been able to build a new kitchen, media suite and an extended office space.

Gosport and Fareham services manager Kirsty Robertson says that improving the garden was a major focus this year, due to the role it plays in supporting young people.

She said: ‘Without donations from organisations such as Covers, the building and garden would not be used by the community any way near what it is today.

‘We support a huge number of young people and their families across Gosport and Fareham and we can finally say we have a garden that is nearly fit for purpose.

‘We have found young people tend to open up more to their support worker whilst taking part in an activity, and although the garden is maintained by young people, they had nowhere to sit, chat or plan out their one-to-one time with their workers.

‘The decking area is already making a big difference in the way the garden can be used.

‘We are very grateful to Covers for supporting us,’ added Kirsty.

Depot manager at Covers Chris Collard said: ‘Motiv8 does such fantastic work in our local area.

‘We were delighted to be able to help them with a donation of materials and it is great to hear that the decking area has been a success.’