Buildings shake in fire explosion

MORE than fifty fire fighters were involved in battling a blaze at a garage workshop and stables in Denmead.

The fire is believed to have started at the property in Sheepwash Lane at around 4.00 pm after residents heard a series of explosions.

A local couple, who asked not to be named, have described the ‘terrifying’ moment they were first aware of the fire.

‘We heard a number of bangs which at first we thought were fireworks going off. We then heard a massive explosion which shook the walls of the house. We ran outside into the garden to see the garage and the stables had gone up and were engulfed in the blaze. We called the fire service and were informed they were already on their way,’ explained the couple.

In total, eight fire engines and and an aerial ladder platform were sent to tackle the blaze with two people reported as having suffered minor burns.

‘The horses in the nearby field began to panic and so I ran across to try and clam them down. It was really frightening for the animals and everyone involved,’ added the couple.

After being notified about the fire, the emergency services closed the surrounding roads for several hours and nearby residents were told to keep windows and doors shut to keep out the smoke.

A spokesman for the Fire Service said: ‘We were called to an incident at a workshop and agricultural buildings at 4.08 pm. Fire crews found two people with minor burns who have since been sent to hospital.’

A full investigation is currently being carried out to ascertain the cause of the fire.