Bulldog rescued three hours after flats fire starts

A PET was rescued three hours after a fire started which destroyed two flats.

Honey the bulldog was found by two firefighters from Fareham following the blaze on Botley Road, in Park Gate.

The pooch was located after ‘all hope of her survival was lost’ following the fire in the block of flats late on Saturday night.

In a tweet, Hampshire Fire Dogs said: ‘Well done to the two retained firefighters from Fareham who found and rescued Honey the bulldog after all hope of her survival was lost.’

As previously reported in The News, residents have spoken of their terror after the fire ripped through the building.

Around 40 firefighters tackled the blaze for around five hours.

Police said today they are still investigating the fire as the cause is yet to be determined. An arson attack has not been ruled out.