Business coach from Waterlooville is up for gong

BUSINESS coach Steve Mullins is celebrating after being shortlisted for a nationally-recognised award.

The ActionCOACH senior partner, based in Portsmouth, is in the running to win Male Young Franchisee of the Year at the 2019 bfa HSBC Franchise Awards.

The nomination means that the 30-year-old from Waterlooville will attend a ceremony in Birmingham in June to find out if he has won the coveted title.

He said: ‘It’s a great pleasure to be shortlisted. Being in business, and running a franchise, is an extremely enjoyable experience and I am grateful to be recognised by the judges for doing something I love.’

Steve joined ActionCOACH Portsmouth as a business development manager in 2010. He is now as a joint business owner and coach, working with businesses to develop strategies to make them more efficient.