BUSINESS leaders are being invited to a networking event over breakfast.

Havant & South Downs College is hosting the morning for the area’s professionals on Tuesday, from 7.30am-9am.

Food will be prepared by the college’s catering students. The event will also see a speech by a key note speaker.

Tickets are £12. To secure a place, call Rachel Grantham on 023 9279 4661 ext. 4126 or use the email rachel.grantham@hsdc.ac.uk.