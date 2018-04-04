Business thanks locals for charity help

A BUSINESS has thanked the generosity of residents who helped staff gather Easter eggs and cash for The Rainbow Centre in Fareham.

Ruby Funerals gathered 291 eggs and £115 in cash for the charity, which supports children with cerebral palsy and other motor neurone problems, as well as adults who have suffered a stroke, head injury or who have Parkinsons.

Michelle Peskett, of Ruby Funerals, said: ‘We were overwhelmed by the generosity of local residents and businesses who helped us to gather eggs of all varieties and £115 in cash donations.

‘These were given to Lucy Rummings from The Rainbow Centre.

‘As we raised more than enough for each child at the centre, we decided to donate extra eggs to The Rowans Hospice ‘Meerkats’.

‘Rowans’ Meerkat service provides support to assist children and young people who have a significant adult with a life-limiting illness or who have been bereaved of an adult close to them.’