£40m fund on offer for innovators and entrepreneurs at Hampshire business conference 

INNOVATORS and entrepreneurs are being urged to put forward their ideas at an annual conference to bid for a share of £40m.

Venturefest South 2019 has announced an additional fund of £40m pledged by Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) for innovators attending its event, on March 29 at the Ageas Bowl.

Venturefest South showcases latest technology at its interactive one-day event which features talks, seminars and workshops and investor pitching session.

Gary Aitkenhead, Dstl chief executive said: ‘Venturefest South is a terrific opportunity to meet potential suppliers and explore ways we can work together.

‘We’re especially interested in companies which have not traditionally worked in defence but have specialist expertise and fresh ideas.’

Chris Allington, chair of Venturefest South said: ‘This £40m fund from Dstl represents a major addition to the already substantial range of existing opportunities available for innovators and investors at the event.’

Last year Connell McLaughlin, then a first-year Aeronautics and Astronautics student at the University of Southampton, pitched his new application, Route Reports, to several investors. Four investors each pledged £100,000 towards his business.

Connell said: ‘Venturefest South was great and since then Route Reports has gone from strength to strength - the company is now based in San Francisco with a valuation of $2 million.

‘Venturefest South was a really useful event for both pitching and making contacts and I urge anyone with an innovative product, service or even an idea to attend the event, you can’t help but be inspired to do great things.’

For more go to venturefestsouth.co.uk.