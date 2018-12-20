A new psychic cafe has opened its doors in Portsmouth

RESIDENTS in Cosham can now feel much more in touch with their spiritual self after the opening of a new psychic centre cafe.

The Mystic River Lounge, based in Cosham High Street, is a spiritual cafe where customers can enjoy coffee and cake whilst connecting to the spirit world.

Kate May at The Mystic River Lounge in the High Street, Cosham. Picture: Malcolm Wells

The psychic healing centre offers customers a range of paranormal services including tarot card readings and mediumship seances to contact loved ones who have passed away.

Co owner and spiritual medium, Kate May, said: ‘I’ve been a tarot card reader for around 12 years and my business partner Paula has done it for over 20. There are different styles of cards which we use to inform people about future predictions on relationships and career paths. For the seance events we turn the cafe into the style of a theatre and the medium can then speak to departed loved ones and relay their messages to the audience.’

Whilst some visitors ‘stick to tea and cake’ there has been a positive response to the paranormal provision.

‘This is the first psychic cafe in Cosham and the response has been really positive. Around 70 per cent of our customers come back and clearly believe in the service. They often speak to us about the detail of our predictions and how many came true,’ explained Kate.

For those with a desire to learn more about the spirit world, the cafe is also running workshops for customers to develop an understanding of how to conduct their own paranormal predictions.

Additionally the cafe will also provide more conventional services including treatments such as reflexology, massage, Indian head massage and hypnotherapy.

‘We have full moon Pagan meet ups and our mystic cafe shop sells psychic gifts such as mystic crystals, spiritual books, hand made jewellery and tarot cards for people to perform their own readings,’ added Kate.