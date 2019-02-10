Accreditation is a boost for marine engineers

MARINE engineering officers and ratings at HMS Sultan will benefit from better development opportunities thanks to professional recognition from the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (Imarest).

The Gosport Ministry of Defence site secured full accreditation from Imarest for all its marine engineering courses in October, and an official signing, pictured, took place last month.

A defined pathway for all ratings and officers to join the Imarest now exists because of the award – which boosts their opportunities while in service.

Imarest CEO, David Loosley, said he was ‘delighted’ to reinforce its ‘strong ties’ with the Royal Navy and marine engineers would gain ‘international recognition of their skills and qualifications’.