Advisory service in Waterlooville shows it cares to mark a decade in business

AN INDEPENDENT care advisory service that helps people find care for loved ones, family members and friends is marking its 10th year in business with fundraising for a good cause.

Clarity Care Consulting, in Hussar Court, Waterlooville, is celebrating the milestone by holding community events and championing the work of the care industry throughout 2019.

Director Lynn Osborne said: ‘We see all too often our care industry coming into question. I want to focus this year on celebrating the fantastic work that is happening in our communities locally every day.’

The firm’s first event is a family fun quiz at Waterlooville Community Centre on Saturday, February 9 from 6.30pm. Tickets cost £10 in aid of Brain Tumour Research.

Lynn said: ‘As with many worthy charities it is dependent on having support and donations from the public and hopefully our event will bring the community together for an evening of family fun and also raise funds for the charity too.’

Tim Green, senior community fundraising manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: ‘Lynn and her team have supported us previously for our wear a hat day in March.

‘To be chosen as its charity to celebrate its 10 year anniversary is fantastic.’

Brain Tumour Research funds research at dedicated Centres of Excellence in the UK, including its centre at the University of Portsmouth.

To buy tickets call (023) 9225 1351.