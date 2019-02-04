Air traffic control centre NATS praised for becoming greener by charity

AN AIR traffic control centre based near Portsmouth has been hailed for cutting down on its carbon footprint.

NATS, which has centres in Swanwick and Whiteley, has been awarded a ‘B grade’ by environmental charity CDP for its work in tackling climate change.

Designed to spur action on corporate sustainability, CDP ranks companies from A to D based on their awareness and management of environmental risks.

NATS started its environment programme in 2006, designed to slash not just the environmental impact of air travel through the use of more direct routes and continuous descents, but also it’s own estate by encouraging recycling and energy saving measures.

Since the programme began, NATS cut more than 1.7m tonnes of aircraft CO2 and reduced energy consumption on its estate by over 30 per cent..

Ian Jopson, NATS head of environmental affairs, said: ‘At NATS we are very aware of how our business impacts the environment both in the sky and on the ground, so we’re really pleased to have been scored highly by CDP.

‘NATS is always looking for ways to reduce our carbon footprint across our sites and operation, whilst also balancing other challenges such as managing the impact of noise on communities.’