There’s no doubt about it – we are spoiled for choice when it comes to restaurants in Southsea. And for those who love to try something new there’s a whole host of international cuisine on our doorstep.

I suggested Algarve’s Grill to my companion and his first reaction was: ‘Is that the one with the car in it?’ Yes, it is the one with the car in it – an impressive-gravity defying vehicle that sits on one of the restaurant’s walls making an unusual centrepiece.

Meat rice at Algarve's Grill

Situated in Osborne Road, the Portuguese-American eatery is surrounded by plenty of popular dining venues and if you weren’t on the lookout for that particular cuisine it could be easily missed.

My friend and I go there on a Friday evening. We’ve both had a long day at work and are keen to get the weekend started. When we arrive a friendly member of staff instantly finds us a table for two – right by the bar, we are pleased to see – and asks us what drinks we would like.

While they are preparing our drinks, a much deserved glass of house red wine and gin and tonic, we have a chance to read the menu.

And there’s a lot of choice. For those wanting to try a bit of everything there’s traditional tapas which can also be ordered as a side dish or starter to many delicious main courses. Despite the American twist on some of the meals, the Portuguese food is authentic with plenty of seafood as well as rice dishes and accompanying fried potatoes.

As a vegetarian I am more limited in what I can choose but there is no shortage of cheese dishes, which luckily I happen to be a big fan of. We both opt for starters since there is so much to choose from.

As a cheese-lover I cannot resist the grilled halloumi (£4.55) which comes with tomato and olives and could be chosen as tapas instead of a starter. The halloumi is perfectly cooked, slightly chargrilled to give it an extra kick of flavour.

My companion has chosen something simple – the homemade hummus and bread (£4.25). I say simple, but it is delicious. Having only had shop-bought hummus before we are impressed with the strong flavours of the dip.

With the bread it serves as the perfect warm-up before the main event.

I clearly have not had enough of cheese and order a goat’s cheese salad (£7.50).

The cheese is warmed and served on a bed of caramelised onions, broad beans, grilled vegetables, olive oil and balsamic dressing.

For an extra £2.45 I add fried sweet potatoes, which I assumed would be traditional sliced potatoes. But they come out as sweet potato fries which are still very tasty, and bulk up my meal a bit more.

The cheese is fried, which I have never had before, and it melts in my mouth.

The combination of the cheese and caramelised onions is perfection.

However, I find that the broad beans don’t add any flavour to the dish and I could have done with more vegetables to counterbalance this.

My companion is really excited to try the meat rice that he ordered.

Priced at £9.75 it comes with chicken, bacon, chorizo and mixed peppers.

He tells me it is spicy and tasty and I admit to him I am jealous I didn’t order something similar.

The only part of it he doesn’t touch is the rasher of bacon on the top as it looks too greasy.

But he admits it is definitely a filling meal though.

And that’s something we can agree on – we are both extremely full by the end of our meals and, as we hoped, have started the weekend on a high, as we mean to go on.

Algarve’s Grill, Osborne Road, Southsea

Tel: (023) 9230 76062

Ratings (out of five)

Food: 4

Value: 4

Ambience: 5

Child-friendly: 4