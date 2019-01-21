Analysis reveals city is buy-to-let destination

Have your say

AN ANALYSIS of trends in the buy-to-let market has revealed the city is the best place to invest in the south.

Investment portal oneandonlypro.com placed Portsmouth 32 on a list of best locations.

That puts it best in the south, but trailing behind the north west. Salford takes the top spot.

Henri Sant-Cassia, chief executive, said: ‘It is true that the North West is showing the greatest number of properties with investment potential but a ‘shrewd’ investor can find ‘diamonds’ almost anywhere in the UK.’