Artificial grass firm says hot weather has seen sales boom

AN ARTIFICIAL grass company has seen its sales boom due to the long hot summer.

LazyLawn Chichester has seen a 30 per cent increase in enquiries for the month of July year on year, as people look for an alternative way to keep their gardens green.

Matt Shemilt, sales manager, said: ‘After weeks of baking heat and no rain it’s no surprise that homeowners are keen to find ways to reinvigorate their gardens.

‘We have seen enquiries increase in line with the hot weather, where we would usually expect a slight reduction because of the holiday season.

‘Our products offer a low maintenance, attractive and green lawn for any outdoor or indoor surface, during any weather conditions.’

LazyLawn has a variety of artificial grass products, offering different colour shades and a range of heights.