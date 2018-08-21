Artist to help homeless with her punk showcase

Have your say

AN ARTIST is hoping to help the homeless with her latest exhibition.

Katy Clasby will be showcasing her work from Saturday at the Emporium Bar, in Elm Grove, Southsea.

Katy, from Southsea, left her corporate job eight months ago to pursue her passion for art.

Katy said: ‘My project is a celebration of punk – an exhibition showcasing pieces all relating to punk culture and music.

‘I understand that there is a significant punk following in Portsmouth so I am hoping to draw some of the old timers out of the woodwork for the event.

‘My aim is to donate a percentage of proceeds towards direct action for Portsmouth's homeless.’

The exhibition runs until August 31. There will be an opening event on Saturday from 6pm until 11pm.